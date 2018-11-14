Azerbaijani opera Layla and Majnun opens in London - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The famous Azerbaijani opera by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Layla and Majnun – one of the Middle East’s most beloved tales, its equivalent of Romeo and Juliet, opened at

American choreographer Mark Morris has collaborated with the Silkroad Ensemble, the famous musical collective founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and the British artist Howard Hodgkin, to stage the famous Azerbaijani opera.

Performed by 15 dancers, Mark Morris made exquisite use of the mesmerising mugham music sung by world-renowned mugham singer Alim Qasimov and his daughter Fargana Qasimova.

According to the British newspaper, it was Alim Qasimov who suggested Yo-Yo Ma in the first place. The cellist had never heard of Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s opera but as Qasimov explained the importance of brining the work to a new audience he came to share the latter’s enthusiasm.

The Azerbaijani opera will continue to mesmerize London audience until November 17.

News.Az

