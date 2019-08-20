Azerbaijani opera singer to perform at Bolshoi Theater in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Elchin Azizov will perform in the “Iolanta”, a lyric opera in one act by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, which will be staged at the Bolshoi Th

Born in Baku, Elchin Azizov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art with the profession of film director. Azerbaijan's opera singer possesses a charming baritone.

In August 2005, he enrolled at the Summer Academy of the Mozarteum University (Salzburg, Richard Miller’s class). From 2006-2007, he studied with Alessandro Misciasci. In 2005-2007, he did a special course at the Opera studio attached to the Baku Academy of Music where he studied under Azad Aliyev.

