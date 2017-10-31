Azerbaijani Oscar submission screened in Los Angeles - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

'The Pomegranate Garden', presented by the Azerbaijan's Academy of Sciences as part of the Asia World Film Festival, has been screened in Los Angeles.

Speaking at the presentation of the film, supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Consul General Nasimi Agayev welcomed the guests and informed about the history of cinematography since 1898, about the existing traditions and noted that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to take steps in this area. Speaking about the film "The Pomegranate Garden", Agayev said that this film about a family tragedy is a beautiful piece of art.



The Consul General thanked the leadership of the Asian World Film Festival and noted that the festival was held for the second year in a row, and in 2016 in the same festival Azerbaijan was represented by 'Ali and Nino' whose project manager and executive producer was the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.



Later, the founder and executive director of the festival, George Shamshum said that he was pleased with Azerbaijan's participation in the festival and to cooperate with the Consulate General. Speaking about the progressive development of Azerbaijan, its rich culture and history, Shamshum stressed that Azerbaijan is the first country in the Muslim world to grant suffrage to women.



Kimiya Mammadova, a Los Angeles-based activist of the Azerbaijani community, spoke about the film "The Pomegranate Garden" and film director Ilgar Najaf. Mammadova said that the movie made a great impression on the audience, and expressed hope that the film will be a part of the festival.



The film was welcomed by the audience.

News.Az

News.Az