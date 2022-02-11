Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Pakistani customs authorities discuss bilateral cooperation

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev has met with Head of Pakistan Customs Service Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda to discuss the expansion of cooperation between the two countries` customs authorities.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for increasing mutual trade.

News.Az


