Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss strategic partnership in phone call

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The top diplomats discussed issues arising from discussions held between the leaders of the two countries during the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi, the current state of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership, and opportunities for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

They reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan consistently support each other’s legitimate interests on regional issues and will continue mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of their states and peoples.

The phone call also addressed other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

