Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone conversation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday, the press service of the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers noted with satisfaction the high level of development of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in various fields. They noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the phone conversation, Qureshi invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to take part in the regular 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in Islamabad.

The parties also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

