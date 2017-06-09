Azerbaijani, Pakistani Foreign Ministries exchange letters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sartaj Aziz had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on its website.

In the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, characterized by shared historical, cultural and religious values, are successfully growing in all spheres, reaching the level of strategic partnership. He also noted that exchange of visits between the Heads of States, the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Azerbaijan as well as mutual support demonstrated in regional and international fora substantially boosted up relations between the countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that the bilateral and multilateral cooperation of two countries will serve the prosperity of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Pakistan as well as the regional peace, stability, and sustainable development. The Minister also expressed his assurance that the successful cooperation between our two countries and the fraternal Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties based on mutual trust and understanding will further enhance.

Mammadyarov thanked for the principled stand of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan regarding the soonest settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and for the resolutions of the Senate and the National Assembly of Pakistan regarding this issue.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sartaj Aziz in the letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov said that the historical, religious, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are manifested by cooperation at bilateral and multilateral fora.

S.Aziz noted that Pakistan is committed to further enhance its cooperation with brotherly country of Azerbaijan in political, economic, energy and defense fields. He wished for the people of Azerbaijan continued peace and prosperity.

