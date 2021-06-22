Azerbaijani, Pakistani military delegations hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 22, within the framework of the IX Conference on International Security in Moscow, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further expanding relations between the armies of the two countries and exchanged views on main areas of military cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az