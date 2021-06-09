Azerbaijani, Pakistani servicemen discuss issues of operational planning in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday hosted a meeting between Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan - Chief of the Main Operational Department Lieutenant General Ayaz Hasanov, and a delegation led by the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of the Pakistani Army, Major General Nauman Zakaria.

The sides exchanged views on ensuring operational interoperability between the various types of troops and units of the armies of the two countries, planning and conducting joint operational exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az