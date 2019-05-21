Azerbaijani, Paraguayan FMs exchange letters marking 15 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In his letter, Minister Mammadyarov congratulated his counterpart Luis Alberto Castiglioni on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He noted that over the past years we have successfully laid a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation across many areas, including political dialogue, trade connections and cultural exchanges.

It was also stressed out that Azerbaijan and Paraguay are jointly committed to the strengthening of peace and security based on the norms and principles of international law. In this regards Minister Mammadyarov expressed his appreciation for Paraguay’s valuable support concerning the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan cemented with the UNSC resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993.

Minister Mammadyarov underlined that the recent decision of the Government of Azerbaijan to appoint a Honorary Council to Paraguay reflects strong will to give an impetus to bilateral dialogue between the two nations and expressed his assuredness that both sides will continue joint efforts, on the basis of shared ineterests and common values, towards the achievement of multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

In his letter, Luis Alberto Castiglioni delivered his warmest greetings to his Azerbaijani counterpart on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He expressed his loyalty to the dynamic activity that would contribute to the development of bilateral relations within the framework of mutual understanding and cooperation between the two Governments and wished the good relations uniting our countries to be sustainable.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay were established on April 20, 2004.

