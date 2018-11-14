Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament adopts 2019 draft state budget

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament adopts 2019 draft state budget

The bill on the Azerbaijani state budget for 2019 was submitted for discussion at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 14, Trend agency reports.

The MPs expressed their opinions and put forward proposals for the budget during the recent meetings.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted after the first reading.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      