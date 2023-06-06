Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to 2023 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" were discussed at the first plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of the country’s Milli Majlis on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to the amendments, the revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 will amount to 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), expenditures - 36.5 billion manat or $21.4 billion (including centralized revenues - over 33 billion manat ($19.4 billion), local revenues - 764 million manat ($449.4 million), centralized expenditures - 35.7 billion manat ($20.9 billion), local expenditures - 777 million manat or $457 million).

The amendments were put to the vote and approved in the first reading.

News.Az