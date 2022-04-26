Azerbaijani parliament adopts annual report by Chamber of Accounts
An annual report by the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan was submitted for discussions at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Tuesday.
Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov presented the report on the chamber’s activities in 2021, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.