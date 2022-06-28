Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on amendments to 2022 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill on amendments to the Law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" was discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

According to the amendments, revenues and expenditures of the state budget for 2022 will increase by more than eight percent.

Revenues of the revised state budget are projected at 29.1 billion manat ($17.1 billion), which is 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion) or 8.9 percent more than the approved figure.

Expenses for the revised state budget for 2022 are projected at 32.3 billion manat ($19 billion), including centralized revenues – 28.1 billion manat ($16.5 billion), local revenues – 1.03 billion manat ($605.8 million), centralized expenses – 31.2 billion manat ($18.3 billion), local expenses – 1.07 billion manat ($629.4 million).

The bill was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in the second reading.

