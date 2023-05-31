Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on draft law on execution of state budget in first reading
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis adopted in the first reading the bill "On execution of state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", News.Az reports.
The document was submitted for discussion at a parliamentary session on Wednesday.
After discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.
According to the bill, 82.8 million manat ($48.7 million) was allocated for the design and construction of new residential complexes in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in 2022.
Moreover, 30.3 million manat ($17.8 million) was given to improve the drinking water supply of the territories, and 115.7 million manat ($68 million) was allocated for reclamation works.
A total of 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) was set aside from the state budget for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories.
Besides, according to the bill, last year, over 4.89 billion manat ($2.88 billion) was allocated to defense and security spending in Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion) was spent on the restoration and reconstruction of the country's liberated territories.