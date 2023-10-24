Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill “On energy” in first reading

+ ↺ − 16 px

The basic principles of the state policy of Azerbaijan in the field of energy are determined.

This is reflected in a new draft law "On Energy", discussed at a parliamentary session on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to the draft law, the main principles of state policy in the field of energy are:

- organization of activities in the energy sector on the basis of market relations and free competition;

- inadmissibility of discrimination in the energy sector;

- transparency of activities and regulation in the field of energy;

- separation of types of activities in the field of energy in the cases established by this law;

- protection of the rights of energy consumers;

- ensuring sustainable development in the field of energy.

In accordance with paragraph 11 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the draft law defines the general legal, economic, and managerial bases of activities in the field of energy, as well as mechanisms for ensuring energy security, creating a healthy competitive environment, supporting sustainable economic development, and providing consumers with reliable, high-quality, affordable, and safe energy.

The draft law was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading after discussion.

News.Az