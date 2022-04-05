Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on investment activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new bill on investment activity was submitted for discussion in the first reading during a plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday.

Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili provided information about the bill, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Emphasizing the importance of the bill, the committee chairman described the document as an important step forward in terms of improving the structure of the economy, the business environment, and increasing investment attractiveness.

The document was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

News.Az