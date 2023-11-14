Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft law on 2024 state budget in first reading

Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft law on 2024 state budget in first reading

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft law “On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024” was submitted for discussion at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The plenary session was also attended by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other government officials.

Following discussions, the document was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

News.Az