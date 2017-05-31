Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft law on execution of 2016 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

Draft law on execution of 2016 state budget of Azerbaijan and annual report on execution of state budget have today been discussed at the plenary meeting of the parliament.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said significant social duties were fulfilled in 2016 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev: “Economy adapted to new realities”.



After discussions, the draft law and annual report on execution of state budget have been adopted by voting.

News.Az

