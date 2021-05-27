Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft law on Shusha city in second reading

Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft law on Shusha city in second reading

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft law “On Shusha city - cultural capital of Azerbaijan” was discussed at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Thursday.

The draft law provides for such issues as the creation of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha and a special fund associated with it.

In accordance with the document, preference will be given to environmentally friendly modes of transport in the city.

Following the discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.

Shusha was liberated from the Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020 during the Second Karabakh War.

News.Az