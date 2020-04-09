Azerbaijani parliament adopts government’s report for 2019 - UPDATED

A report of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers for 2019 was presented and discussed in the parliament on April 9.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov delivered a report through the video conferencing.

Following the discussions, the report was adopted by the vote.

The MPs’ comments and proposals will be sent to the Cabinet of Ministers.

