Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament adopts human rights commissioner’s annual report

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament adopts human rights commissioner’s annual report

An annual report by Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) was submitted for a discussion at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Friday.

The document was adopted following discussions, a News.Az correspondent reports from the parliament.

The report, presented by Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva, reflects the human rights commissioner’s activities in all areas of human rights protection.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      