Azerbaijani parliament adopts human rights commissioner’s annual report
- 04 Mar 2022 09:19
An annual report by Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) was submitted for a discussion at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Friday.
The document was adopted following discussions, a News.Az correspondent reports from the parliament.
The report, presented by Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva, reflects the human rights commissioner’s activities in all areas of human rights protection.