Azerbaijani parliament adopts law on state budget execution for 2018 in second reading

A draft law on the execution of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018 has been adopted in the second reading at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Tr

Last year, state budget revenues were approved at 22,508,869,700 manats and expenses at 22,731,644,500 manats.

As of January 1, 2019, the free balance of the single treasury account amounted to 872,350,399 manats.

