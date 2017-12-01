Azerbaijani parliament adopts revised bill on Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The revised bill “On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan” was tabled for first reading in the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 1, AzVision.az repor

Ziyafat Asgarov, First Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of the parliament's Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, gave information about the bill.

The bill that consists of 5 chapters and 16 articles provides the classification of the Armed Forces in the new form and lists the main tasks. The revised bill specifies what types of armed units can be formed in Azerbaijan, as well as provides the formation of new armed units.

According to Article 1.0.3 of the revised bill, other military formations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, being part of the Armed Forces, are state bodies or their substructures that perform special duties prescribed in this law or are considered to offer military service. The list of state bodies of other armed formations or their substructures shall be approved by relevant executive authorities.

The bill was put to vote and adopted.

News.Az

