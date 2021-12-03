Azerbaijani parliament adopts state budget for 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (parliament), News.Az reports.

It is noted that the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan next year, according to official forecasts, will amount to about 26.82 billion manats ($15.9 billion), increasing by 5.4 percent compared to 2021.

At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned at the level of 29.89 billion manats ($17.6 billion), which is 4.7 percent more than this year.

News.Az