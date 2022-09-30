Azerbaijani parliament adopts statement on 2nd anniversary of start of Second Karabakh War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday adopted a statement marking the second anniversary of the start of the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

The second anniversary of the outbreak of the Second Karabakh War has passed. Azerbaijan has achieved a great victory in the war, restored its territorial integrity and put an end to the occupation of its lands, the statement said.

The statement stressed that the liberation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur from the 30-year occupation opened a new era in the history of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, Armenia still ignores its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

“Azerbaijan presented five basic principles for signing a peace treaty to Armenia. Despite that Armenia accepted these principles in words, no work has yet been carried out in this regard. On September 13, Armenia made another military provocation against Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

“Today, in the barbarously destroyed territories of Azerbaijan, which were occupied for 30 years, restoration and construction work is underway. Unfortunately, there is also the problem of mines laid by Armenia in these territories during and after the war. However, no one should doubt that Azerbaijan will turn Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur into a prosperous region," it added.

