Azerbaijani parliament appeals to int'l structures over Armenian war crimes

The Azerbaijani Parliament has sent appeals to a number of international organizations and national parliaments regarding the heavy artillery and missile attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces of apartment buildings located in the center of Azerbaijan's second largest city – Ganja.

According to the parliament, 60 letters were sent to the parliaments of 54 countries, as well as 21 letters to 11 international organizations, on behalf of the leadership and friendship groups with foreign parliaments.

The appeals say that an act of vandalism committed by Armenia caused the killings among civilians, and over 30 civilians were injured.

“The city of Ganja is located quite far from the zone of intense hostilities. On October 10, at the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, held in Moscow with the mediation of Russia, a humanitarian ceasefire agreement was signed. Despite this, Armenia refused to fulfill the obligations arising from this agreement and seeks to further expand its aggressive policy,” the appeals emphasized.

The appeals also noted that along with Ganja city, Armenia also subjected to heavy artillery and missile fire the city of Mingachevir, which houses the industrial infrastructure and the largest power plant in the South Caucasus, as well as other settlements.

These Armenia’s attacks against civilians and civilian facilities are war crimes and a gross violation of international law, including the requirements of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, as well as other international documents, said the appeals.

In the appeals, the international community is urged to adequately respond to these events.

"No one should remain indifferent to such acts of aggression against the civilian population," the appeals said.

