Azerbaijani parliament approves 2024 state budget

The draft law 'On the 2024 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan' was submitted for discussion and adopted in the third reading at a plenary session of the country’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 were approved at 34.173 billion manat or $20.1 billion, expenditures - 36.763 billion manat or $21.6 billion (including centralized revenues - almost 33.4 billion manat or $19.6 billion, local revenues - 773.105 million manat or $454.7 million, centralized expenditures - 35.98 billion manat or $21.16 billion, local expenditures - 782.453 million manat or $460.266 million).

In connection with the establishment of the Agdere district, there was a need to make some adjustments to the state budget. The name of the district was included in the draft law on the establishment of Agdere district concerning the state budget.

Along with this, the funds allocated to Baku and Lachin from the state budget were increased.

The increase of local expenditures of Baku city by 2.3 million manat or $1.3 million and the increase of local expenditures of Lachin district by 100,000 manat ($58,823) were taken into account.

Following discussions, the draft law was put to the vote and adopted.

