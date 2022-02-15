Azerbaijani parliament approves agreement with Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bill “On approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security cooperation” was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’ Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani lawmakers noted that the agreement will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two fraternal countries.

The document envisages the development of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the field of food security, ensuring the safety of imported and exported food products and increasing the existing potential of trade relations in the food sector.

News.Az