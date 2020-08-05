Azerbaijani parliament approves amendments to 2020 state budget in first reading

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Wednesday held an extraordinary plenary session.

The agenda of the session, chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, included six issues.

A bill on amendments to the state budget for 2020 was discussed in the first reading. The bill was presented by the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Tahir Mirkishili.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov also attended the plenary session.

Following discussions, the bill on amendments to the state budget for 2020 was adopted in the first reading.

News.Az