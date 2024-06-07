Azerbaijani parliament approves amendments to 2024 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Friday discussed the draft law on amendments to the law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024”, News.Az reports.

Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili and Finance Minister Samir Sharifov briefed on the changes.To note, following the revision of the 2024 state budget, projected revenues stand at 36.353 million manat, or $21.38 million, marking an increase of 2.180 million manat ($1.28 million) or 6.4 percent compared to the previously approved amount.Following the round of discussion, the proposed changes were voted upon and approved during the initial reading.

News.Az