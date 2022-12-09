Azerbaijani parliament approves amendments to exempt raw and other materials for liberated territories from VAT

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of exempting raw and other materials that are used in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan imported by residents from VAT (value added tax) was discussed at a meeting of the country’s Milli Majlis on Friday, News.Az reports.

The bill provides for exemption from import duties on raw and other materials used in the production activity by residents of liberated lands, registered for VAT purposes, for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2023. The list of these materials will be approved by the relevant executive authority.

The amendments were put to the vote in the Azerbaijani Parliament and approved in the third reading.

News.Az