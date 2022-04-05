Azerbaijani parliament approves annual report on municipalities

+ ↺ − 16 px

An annual report by the body exercising administrative control over the activities of municipalities in Azerbaijan was discussed at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Justice Vilayat Zahirov provided information about the report, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that last year the Ministry of Justice focused on measures to develop local self-government and comply with the law in municipal activities.

He said that during the reporting period, measures were taken to eliminate corruption offenses and focus on improving the professionalism of municipal employees.

Following discussions, the report was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az