Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on amendments to 2022 state budget

A bill on amendments to the Law on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 was submitted for a discussion in the first reading at an extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov, MPs and government members took part in the session, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

News.Az