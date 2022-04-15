Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on reduction of state duty for media

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on reduction of state duty for media

A draft agreement to Article 22 of the Law “On the State Duty” (State duty rates for issuing licenses for licensed types of entrepreneurial activity) was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday.

The document envisages a tenfold reduction in the state duty for media in Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Given the relevant amendments, the size of the state duty is reduced tenfold - from 50,000 to 5,000 manats.

Following discussions, the draft agreement was put to a vote in the third reading and adopted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      