Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on reduction of state duty for media

Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on reduction of state duty for media

+ ↺ − 16 px

A draft agreement to Article 22 of the Law “On the State Duty” (State duty rates for issuing licenses for licensed types of entrepreneurial activity) was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday.

The document envisages a tenfold reduction in the state duty for media in Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Given the relevant amendments, the size of the state duty is reduced tenfold - from 50,000 to 5,000 manats.

Following discussions, the draft agreement was put to a vote in the third reading and adopted.

News.Az