Azerbaijani parliament approves draft state budget for 2022 in second reading

The draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 was discussed in the second reading of the plenary session of the country’s parliament on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Following the discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.

The revenues of the state budget next year, according to the official forecasts, will reach about 26.8 billion manat ($15.8 billion), increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021.

At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned to reach 29.9 billion manat ($17.6 billion) next year, which is by 4.7 percent more than this year.

News.Az