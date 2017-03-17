Azerbaijani parliament approves government’s annual report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) has adopted the report of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers for 2016.

Prime Minister Artur Rasizade presented the report at the parliament’s plenary session on Friday, APA reported.

The report was submitted for discussion. Twenty-eight parliamentarians made speeches during the discussion.

Later on, the report was put to the vote and adopted.

News.Az

News.Az