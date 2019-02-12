Azerbaijani parliament approves historic document on Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at a plenary meeting on Feb. 12, Trend reports.

On Aug. 12, 2018, the presidents of five Caspian countries signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the 5th summit of the heads of Caspian countries in Aktau. The Convention is a historic document for the region, the work on which has been carried out for two decades since 1996.

The Convention was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

