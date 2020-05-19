Azerbaijani parliament approves national coordinator’s annual report on combating human trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

An annual report by Azerbaijan’s National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings was tabled at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Tuesday.

The report was presented by National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, First Deputy Interior Minister, Major General Seyfulla Azimov.

He noted that a perfect legislative framework has been formed in Azerbaijan to carry out an effective fight against human trafficking and ensure the protection of victims’ rights. Azimov also said that a wide educational work was carried out last year in the field of human trafficking.

Following discussions, the report was put to the vote and adopted.

News.Az