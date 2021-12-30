Azerbaijani parliament approves several international documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) has approved a number of international documents, News.Az reports.

Thus, the bills on the approval of an agreement between Azerbaijan and organizations of the World Bank Group on the establishment and activity of offices in Azerbaijan, on the approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia on cooperation and mutual assistance in the customs sphere, as well as on the approval of the "Protocol on changes to the agreement dated January 17, 1997 on cooperation in the development and use of mobile communication systems" were discussed at a plenary session of the parliament on Thursday.

Following the discussions, the documents were put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az