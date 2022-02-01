Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves Shusha Declaration

The bill "On approval of the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkiye" was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The bill was put to a vote and adopted following discussions.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha on June 15, 2021.


News.Az 

