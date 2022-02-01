Azerbaijani parliament approves Shusha Declaration
- 01 Feb 2022 08:48
The bill "On approval of the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkiye" was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, News.Az reports.
The bill was put to a vote and adopted following discussions.
The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha on June 15, 2021.