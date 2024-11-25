Azerbaijani parliament begins 2025 state budget discussions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) convened on Monday for the next plenary session of its autumn session.

Lawmakers will focus on draft laws related to the 2025 state budget and proposed amendments to other existing laws, News.Az reports.Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other government officials are attending the session, where 12 key issues are on the agenda.The parliamentary meetings will take place from November 25 to 27.

News.Az