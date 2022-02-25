Azerbaijani parliament calls on int’l organizations to recognize Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday called on international organizations to recognize the Khojaly genocide, one of the bloodiest pages in Azerbaijan’s history.

This is envisaged by the statement adopted Friday by Azerbaijani MPs at the parliament’s plenary session, a News.Az correspondent reports from the parliament.

The statement calls the Khojaly genocide a grave crime against humanity.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.

News.Az