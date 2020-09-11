Azerbaijani Parliament chairperson meets Turkish trade minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the official visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova, being on official visit to Turkey, met with Turkish Minister of Trade Rukhsar Pekcan, according to the Turkish official's Twitter account, Trend reports on September 11.

The sides discussed further strengthening of cooperation and forthcoming steps in this direction.

This is the first official visit of Sahiba Gafarova to Turkey.

The parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan includes Head of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Turkey Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov, MPs Sevil Mikayilova, Fazil Mustafa, Elshan Musayev, Tural Ganjaliyev, Head of Staff of the Parliament Safa Mirzayev and others officials.

The visit will end on September 12.

News.Az

