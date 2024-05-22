Azerbaijani parliament condemns Luxembourg Speaker's biased statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) has strongly condemned and rejected biased and absurd statements voiced by Claude Wiseler, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, during his visit to Armenia on 22 May, News.Az reports.

“Apparently, representatives of Luxembourg, where French is defined as the main language, are overly keen on applying ‘French style’ in their approach to the region of South Caucasus,” the Milli Majlis said in a statement.“Thus, they do not hesitate to distort the processes taking place in the region and even put forward some demands to Azerbaijan.Unfortunately, the Luxembourg parliament, which positions itself as a guarantor of humanitarian values and fundamental rights, chose its own style of behaviour and preferred to ignore objective realities,” the Parliament noted.In the statement, the Azerbaijani Parliament reminded Claude Wiseler of several facts: that the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, four times larger than the territory of Luxembourg, remained under Armenian occupation for 30 years, that more than one million people became refugees and internally displaced persons, the destruction of eight towns and hundreds of villages, numerous historical, religious and cultural monuments.“While the Azerbaijani-Armenian bilateral peace talks continue positively, such interventions by foreign emissaries do not serve peace and stability in the region. There is no doubt that these attempts at interference are intended to prevent the successful outcome of the peace process.The Armenian side would like to remind that supporting a one-sided approach, fabrications and lies of third parties regarding the processes taking place in the region will not benefit either the peace process or confidence building,” added the Parliament.

News.Az