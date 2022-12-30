Azerbaijani parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev and First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on New Year

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, News.Az reports.

At a parliamentary session Friday, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underscored President Ilham Aliyev's admirable statecraft, as well as talked about the major achievements of the country under the leadership of the head of state.

Gafarova offered to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the Parliament.

The proposal was greeted by warm applause from MPs.

News.Az