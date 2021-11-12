Azerbaijani parliament continues discussions on draft state budget for 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Friday began new discussions on the draft state budget for 2022, News.Az reports.

At a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on public associations and religious structures, science and education, family, women and children, health and culture, documents included in the state budget package are being discussed.

The meeting is attended by heads of a number of government agencies and MPs.

News.Az