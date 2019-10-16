Azerbaijani parliament delegation attends 141st Assembly of IPU in Belgrade

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation is attending the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade.

Themed “Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation”, the general debate brings together more than 1700 delegates from 154 countries.

Azerbaijani member of delegation Sona Aliyeva addressed the Forum of Women Parliamentarians to highlight gender equality and women rights in Azerbaijan.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments.

