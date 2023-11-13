Azerbaijani parliament discusses 2024 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) has kicked off.

Bills included in the state budget package for 2024, as well as draft laws envisaging amendments to other laws, were submitted for discussion at the meeting, News.Az reports.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other government members.

The meeting’s agenda includes 14 issues.

News.Az