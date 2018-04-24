Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament discusses bill on employment

A bill “On employment” was tabled in the first reading at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on April 24, APA reports.

Hadi Rajabli, chairman of the parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee, presented the bill consisting of 5 chapters and 30 articles.

Self-employment, professional standards, vacancy bank, insurance and other social issues has been included to the bill for the first time. 

The bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.  

